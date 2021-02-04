DON'T TOUCH IT!

If you see a hairy-looking vine like this in the winter woods, please DO NOT TOUCH IT. If I had gone into the woods when it had green leaves, I might have recognized it immediately. However, it caught my eye as it was a very thick vine with all those brown hairy-projections - like a giant caterpillar! Snakes keep me out of the woods in warmer weather. So after a little web search, I found it... It's a poison ivy vine! Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1238
@larrysphotos You're welcome and thank you!