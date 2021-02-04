Previous
DON'T TOUCH IT! by marlboromaam
DON'T TOUCH IT!

If you see a hairy-looking vine like this in the winter woods, please DO NOT TOUCH IT. If I had gone into the woods when it had green leaves, I might have recognized it immediately. However, it caught my eye as it was a very thick vine with all those brown hairy-projections - like a giant caterpillar! Snakes keep me out of the woods in warmer weather. So after a little web search, I found it... It's a poison ivy vine! Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1238
marlboromaam (Mags)

Sally Ings ace
Great textures. Definitely not a plant to get up close and personal with.
February 3rd, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
Thank you, I had no idea. Time to get out the telephoto lens. Nice capture.
February 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@salza Thank you, Sally! No - look but don't touch. =)

@larrysphotos You're welcome and thank you!
February 3rd, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love the textures.
February 3rd, 2021  
