The 1967 movie really has nothing to do with dolls in the pure sense. Dolls are drugs! I wasn't allowed to see it when it was released being only 11, but I loved Patty Duke. Saw it on TV several years later. The movie has a cult following I wasn't aware of and a big controversy surrounding it. You can read more here, if you care to - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valley_of_the_Dolls_(film) Theme song here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gn-8W6HstaE