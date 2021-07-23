Merlin's charm of making...

BOB. If you're familiar with John Boorman's movie, Excalibur - then you've heard it. It's the phonetic spelling. Some folks have said it's the Gaelic language. Some have said it has some Latin thrown in... Who really cares! It sounded very dramatic and real when my favorite Merlin (Nichol Williamson) chanted it and later Morgana (Helen Mirren) used it too. You can hear it here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4I_zbi3Sak
Just my opinion, but it is the best movie ever made about Merlin, King Arthur and the dream of Camelot. The best line up of actors and actresses, including Patrick Stewart and Nigel Terry. The best musical score and the best dialogue. Merlin is dramatic, funny and sarcastic. Nichol Williamson brought him to life with depth, feeling and loads of character.
I started with my phone shot of storm clouds, added an edited wizard (free clipart) and a fractal with a brush in Photoshop layers. Added the text with a couple of different fonts in InDesign. Takes my weary mind off of things for a while working in layers.