Photo 559
Viola rafinesquei
Note those little white whiskers! More info on this tiny little spring-blooming wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1656
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3666
photos
137
followers
97
following
6
1
2
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Public
spring
wildflower
springtime
wild-pansy
johnny-jump-up
viola-rafinesquei
american-field-pansy
Milanie
ace
These are definitely some of my favorite little spring flowers - now if it would just stop raining so I could shoot some! Super details.
March 22nd, 2022
