Photo 687
Dappled light...
Phone shot. One of the young watermelon-red crepe myrtle trees and a squirrel-proof bluebird house.
29th July 2022
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
fence
summer
summertime
birdhouse
crepe-myrtle
watermelon-red
