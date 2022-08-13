Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 702
The look I get when he's scolded...
Who could resist? It's so pitiful and cute, so I hug him and all is forgiven. He doesn't get scolded often. He's too smart for that. LOL! Phone shot.
Thunderstorms all around us! Uploading early again in case of power outage.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4186
photos
132
followers
92
following
192% complete
View this month »
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
Latest from all albums
1209
854
701
1210
855
1211
856
702
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puppy
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
pitiful-look
Milanie
ace
Wonderful close-up - hope you get that rain.
August 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close