The look I get when he's scolded... by marlboromaam
The look I get when he's scolded...

Who could resist? It's so pitiful and cute, so I hug him and all is forgiven. He doesn't get scolded often. He's too smart for that. LOL! Phone shot.

Thunderstorms all around us! Uploading early again in case of power outage.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Milanie ace
Wonderful close-up - hope you get that rain.
August 12th, 2022  
