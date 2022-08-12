Previous
Mixed clouds... by marlboromaam
Photo 701

Mixed clouds...

Phone shot. Sorry to upload early again. More scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon. I wish we'd get a little more rain with them instead of just thunder and lightning with barely enough rain to wet the grass.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
