Photo 700
Painterly wisteria leaves...
Phone shot. Meh!
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
5
2
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
LG-H810
26th July 2022 5:04pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
green
,
summer
,
summertime
,
phoneography
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-filter
,
wisteria-leaves
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty greens.
August 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thanks, Marilyn.
August 10th, 2022
