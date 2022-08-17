Sign up
Photo 706
Just two blossoms...
And the petals really do resemble crepe paper. Phone shot.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4198
photos
133
followers
92
following
193% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
summer
,
summertime
,
blossoms
,
crepe-myrtle
,
phoneography
Corinne C
ace
A delicate flower with a beautiful color. I need to learn more about flora in our North East as I’d like to plant for butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.
August 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. Your local plant nursery would tell you what plants grow best in the area where you live and which ones cater to the birds and the bees. =)
August 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
in fact I just find one nursery (thanks to my new neighbors) and next year I plan to go there early ☺️
August 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
If I were you, I'd stop by just to ask them when would be the best time to come when they have the biggest selection to choose from. =)
August 16th, 2022
