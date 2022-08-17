Previous
Just two blossoms... by marlboromaam
Just two blossoms...

And the petals really do resemble crepe paper. Phone shot.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Corinne C ace
A delicate flower with a beautiful color. I need to learn more about flora in our North East as I’d like to plant for butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.
August 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. Your local plant nursery would tell you what plants grow best in the area where you live and which ones cater to the birds and the bees. =)
August 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam in fact I just find one nursery (thanks to my new neighbors) and next year I plan to go there early ☺️
August 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec If I were you, I'd stop by just to ask them when would be the best time to come when they have the biggest selection to choose from. =)
August 16th, 2022  
