Photo 707
Painterly greenery...
Overgrown already. Phone shot rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filter.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
4
0
Mags
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
green
trees
summer
summertime
shrubs
phoneography
pixel-bender
photoshop-filter
haskar
I like these glimpses of the world in the background. Be happy that it grows means that everything is healthy.
August 17th, 2022
Mags
@haskar
Thank you, Haskar. So true!
August 17th, 2022
Milanie
You sure look a lot lusher than we do. Pretty greens
August 17th, 2022
Larry Steager
Nice processing and composition.
August 17th, 2022
