Ruffles and frills...
The ruffles and frills of the crepe myrtle blossom just remind me of petticoats! Can-Can kind of petticoats like the ones in this movie I remember from my childhood.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pQoVHckq_Y
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exrcnq6Uac4
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
FBailey
ace
Very extravagant looking blossoms:)
August 7th, 2020
KV
ace
Love this close up... it does look positively frilly.
August 7th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@fbailey
Thank you!
August 7th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kvphoto
Thanks, KV! We don't see many petticoats these days.
August 7th, 2020
