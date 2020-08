If you look close at the holes, you can begin to see faces - all the way around! Okay, it's just woodpecker holes in the side of a sweet gum tree and the holes make an almost perfect ring around the tree. I've got trees on my patch with rings like this up and down the trunks. One day I googled what woodpecker makes these concentric rings... yellow bellied sapsuckers! https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Yellow-bellied_Sapsucker/overview Eight years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-08-13