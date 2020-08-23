Previous
Hello again! by marlboromaam
223 / 365

Hello again!

Fancy is a little bigger since she shed her skin, and still hanging upside down in the horseweed. So it's difficult to get a sharp focus on her tiny self. Happy she's still here! I figure she'll leave me at some point to go mate - at least.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

marlboromaam

