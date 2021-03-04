Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 432
There be dragons...
High above the cloud cover on the jagged, towering peaks of the cold Blue Diamond Mountains - there they'll be!
I have to give credit for the dragon -
vector created by rawpixel.com - www.freepik.com
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
2
0
Tags
dragon
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
photoshop-layers
,
composite34
KV
ace
Love the mountains... nicely composed and edited.
March 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV! Did you see my comment about the favor?
March 3rd, 2021
