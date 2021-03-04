Previous
There be dragons... by marlboromaam
Photo 432

There be dragons...

High above the cloud cover on the jagged, towering peaks of the cold Blue Diamond Mountains - there they'll be!

I have to give credit for the dragon - vector created by rawpixel.com - www.freepik.com
marlboromaam (Mags)

Love the mountains... nicely composed and edited.
March 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@kvphoto Thank you, KV! Did you see my comment about the favor?
March 3rd, 2021  
