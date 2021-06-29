Previous
Buzzing with activity... by marlboromaam
Photo 549

Buzzing with activity...

Baby carpenter bumbles all over the sweet-olive bushes.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-06-29
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below.
Esther Rosenberg ace
You got one mid air! great shot!
June 28th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oooh, look at them all. Great capture.
June 28th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Very busy bees and lovely to see.
June 28th, 2021  
