Photo 549
Buzzing with activity...
Baby carpenter bumbles all over the sweet-olive bushes.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-06-29
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
summertime
,
white-flowers
,
carpenter-bumble-bees
,
sweet-olive-blossoms
Esther Rosenberg
You got one mid air! great shot!
June 28th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
Oooh, look at them all. Great capture.
June 28th, 2021
Susan Wakely
Very busy bees and lovely to see.
June 28th, 2021
