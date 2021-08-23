Sign up
Photo 604
Purely fractals...
Experimenting with gradients, color and fractals in Photoshop layers. Just thrown together in a hurry.
It's rained heavily all morning and thunderstorms expected all afternoon. Uploading early in case of power outage.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Extras and Experiments
Tags
color
,
photoshop
,
layers
,
fractals
,
gradients
,
photoshop-brushes
