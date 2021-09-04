Previous
Next
Good morning... by marlboromaam
Photo 616

Good morning...

This time of year, the sun rises directly over my driveway. By December, it will rise to the far right side - out of the scope of this photo and past my good neighbor's property - down by the tree farm.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
I see the beautiful sun-flare through the trees. Good morning to you too!
September 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thank you, Esther! Have a great day!
September 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise