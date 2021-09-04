Sign up
Photo 616
Good morning...
This time of year, the sun rises directly over my driveway. By December, it will rise to the far right side - out of the scope of this photo and past my good neighbor's property - down by the tree farm.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
2
0
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras and Experiments
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
morning
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
september
,
early-morning
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I see the beautiful sun-flare through the trees. Good morning to you too!
September 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you, Esther! Have a great day!
September 3rd, 2021
