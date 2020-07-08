Previous
Virginia Creeper vine... by marlboromaam
62 / 365

Virginia Creeper vine...

Needed a little red today in my album. Strange how some leaves start out red and turn green as they age. The bright red stems never disappoint.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

marlboromaam

