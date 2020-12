Wish all my 365 friends a very merry Christmas as it can be! I threw this together in a hurry. I guess you can tell. LOL! Stuart wanted me to decorate this pine cone as his Christmas tree. Now he wants to rock around it with his pals, Alvin and the Chipmunks - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQWlNIQziqU Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-25