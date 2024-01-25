Sign up
Photo 421
USPS sketched...
No need to comment. I have to finish this album with something. Rendered in Pencil Photo which turns your image into a pencil sketch. I gave it a vintage postcard background texture in On1 layers.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5483
photos
146
followers
121
following
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
1739
1385
1740
1386
420
421
1741
1387
Tags
sketch
,
post-office
,
usps
,
pencil-sketch
,
apple-app
,
pencil-photo
FBailey
ace
You are so inventive!
January 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect.
January 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love this one. fav.
January 25th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Nicely done
January 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
@fbailey
You are so sweet!
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
@onewing
Thank you very much, Babs.
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie.
January 25th, 2024
