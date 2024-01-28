Sign up
Sketchy seeds...
No need to comment. I have to finish this album with something. A simple shot does work a little better. I gave it a folded paper background texture in On1 layers.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
365 Challenges
sketch
pencil-sketch
seed-pod
wild-vine
carolina-jasmine
apple-app
pencil-photo
