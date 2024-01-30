Previous
Paint it pink... by marlboromaam
Photo 426

Paint it pink...

No need to comment. I have to finish this album with something. Image rendered in the free Oil Paint app at the Apple Store. Border added in On1.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a pretty edit of this
January 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the editing on this one what a gorgeous colour too.
January 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour and edit.
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise