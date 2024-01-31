Previous
Painted dog fennel... by marlboromaam
Photo 427

Painted dog fennel...

Last one for this album. No need to comment. I like the amount of abstraction this one rendered.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
January 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
@mittens Thanks, Marilyn.
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely abstract and great tones.
January 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love this! It is painterly with soft Spring like colors
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise