I couldn't figure out why I was only getting hexagonal bokeh. I know it's a matter of taste, but I like the smooth round bokeh! So I did some research this morning. I read that some lens will only do hexagons... NOT what I wanted to read. Then I found this little video, went outside to put it into practice... No more hexagons - unless I want them. Leave it to the Brits to teach me a thing or two. =) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXZyc36gkMU