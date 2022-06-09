Previous
Next
Fractal abstract 2... by marlboromaam
244 / 365

Fractal abstract 2...

No need to comment. Just playing around in Photoshop layers and gradients. This one was inverted and flipped.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great colours and shapes.
June 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise