It looked like rain...

No need to comment. Uploading to this album the shots that don't go with the green on green theme.



It really looked like rain yesterday afternoon. I heard thunder! Alas, I checked the weather radar and it was seven miles southeast of me. But that's the thing with pop-up scattered thunder storms. We hit triple digits yesterday of 100 degrees - first time since 2019, and with the humidity - the heat index was 108. I can't begin to tell you all the things that go wrong with a digital camera in high humidity - like lose the date and time settings for one. The weatherman says we can expect the triple digits for at least two more weeks. Ugh!