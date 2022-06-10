Previous
Next
It looked like rain... by marlboromaam
245 / 365

It looked like rain...

No need to comment. Uploading to this album the shots that don't go with the green on green theme.

It really looked like rain yesterday afternoon. I heard thunder! Alas, I checked the weather radar and it was seven miles southeast of me. But that's the thing with pop-up scattered thunder storms. We hit triple digits yesterday of 100 degrees - first time since 2019, and with the humidity - the heat index was 108. I can't begin to tell you all the things that go wrong with a digital camera in high humidity - like lose the date and time settings for one. The weatherman says we can expect the triple digits for at least two more weeks. Ugh!
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
That cloud looks so puffy
June 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
@monikozi Pretty billowy for sure.
June 14th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love that sky.
June 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful clouds.
June 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise