291 / 365
The golden glory of the mockernut tree...
No need to comment - you can scroll on by. I'm going to fill up a month in this album with extras from October and November. Not all at once though. =)
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4498
photos
137
followers
137
following
79% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 Challenges
Tags
golden
,
leaves
,
gold
,
fall
,
autumn
,
mockernut-tree
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely colour
November 24th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is golden
November 24th, 2022
