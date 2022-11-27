Previous
Even the blackjack oak got in on the color... by marlboromaam
292 / 365

Even the blackjack oak got in on the color...

This year - been a while. No need to comment - you can scroll on by. I'm going to fill up a month in this album with extras from October and November. Not all at once though. =)
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
80% complete

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Wow! Superb colours! A sight for sore eyes.
November 25th, 2022  
Mickey Anderson ace
Great looking Oak!!
November 25th, 2022  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica.

@brillomick Thanks so much, Mickey.
November 25th, 2022  
