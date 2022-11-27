Sign up
292 / 365
Even the blackjack oak got in on the color...
This year - been a while. No need to comment - you can scroll on by. I'm going to fill up a month in this album with extras from October and November. Not all at once though. =)
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4501
photos
137
followers
137
following
red
leaves
fall
autumn
blackjack-oak
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Superb colours! A sight for sore eyes.
November 25th, 2022
Mickey Anderson
ace
Great looking Oak!!
November 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica.
@brillomick
Thanks so much, Mickey.
November 25th, 2022
@brillomick Thanks so much, Mickey.