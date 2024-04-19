Rat snake skin...

No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.



Found a couple of weeks ago, about five feet long. No sooner than we found the skin, then the bluebirds started having a hissy fit! After last years episode, I knew that rat snake was in the nesting box. We grabbed the ladder and opened the side to find a baby blue in its mouth with two other baby blues on either side of the snake. We pulled the snake out of the box with a hoe. One of my yard helpers pinned the vile thing to the ground and another pulled the baby out of its mouth. We put the baby back in the nest, still alive, and closed the box. I wondered if it would live, if momma and poppa blue would continue to feed them or what?!! I must tell you... that rat snake will NOT be climbing any more poles to eat baby bluebirds. They are the reason our bluebird population is on the decline. Happily, momma and poppa came back late that afternoon and continued to feed the babies. Did the one live that was pulled out of the snake's mouth? I wanted to get the ladder and check, but thought they had been traumatized enough. I'll just have to wait to see them fledge if I'm around when they do.