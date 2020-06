Ruins - little chunks of lost history...

This sad little place has probably been closed for more than 30 years. Probably closed its doors for the last time when they widened the road a long time ago. It was probably a little gas station/country store - maybe brand new in the 40s or 50s. But that's progress! For some folks, progress really means destruction of their livelihood. The road could have curved around this little place - nothing but woods on the other side. Shot with my LG.