Electric Dreams - The Duel... by marlboromaam
323 / 365

Electric Dreams - The Duel...

From the movie - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVE8taDWmMc

Still a great movie with a fantastic sound track, even if it was made in 1984.

No need to comment. Had to experiment with iTunes visualizer and the lightening brushes in Photoshop. Good way to learn!
24th May 2021 24th May 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

