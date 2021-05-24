Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
323 / 365
Electric Dreams - The Duel...
From the movie -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVE8taDWmMc
Still a great movie with a fantastic sound track, even if it was made in 1984.
No need to comment. Had to experiment with iTunes visualizer and the lightening brushes in Photoshop. Good way to learn!
24th May 2021
24th May 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2457
photos
118
followers
119
following
89% complete
View this month »
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Latest from all albums
757
419
522
265
758
266
420
523
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Series or Themes
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
2nd June 2021 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duel
,
composite
,
song-title
,
itunes-visualizer
,
electric-dreams
,
photoshop-brushes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close