Purple trees...

You may laugh, but this was the very first challenge I participated in back in 2011 on 365. I don't remember the point of the Purple Trees challenge and I can't find it in discussions now. Perhaps the person who posted it wanted us to learn to use color in different ways, or they just loved purple! I can think of other fun things to do with color like green people, pink cars, orange houses and blue grass. The shot I posted back then was so bad, I deleted it. This one is much better. =)