Photo 1995
Assessing the woods 2...
Well, when trees fall in storms, more light can get to the seedlings.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6120
photos
135
followers
99
following
546% complete
Views
5
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
29th September 2024 10:08am
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
fallen-tree
,
intimate-landscape
