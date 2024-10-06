Sign up
Photo 1996
Carolina wren...
Singing his little heart out on top of the bird feeder pole. Not as sharp as I'd like - I zoomed from quite a distance. Cropped severely with border added in On1.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6122
photos
135
followers
99
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
11th September 2024 12:58pm
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
autumn
,
carolina-wren
,
wild-bird
,
on1-border
Annie D
ace
How precious ❤️
October 6th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Sweet shot
October 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Singing its little heart out, well spotted and captured.
October 6th, 2024
