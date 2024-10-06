Previous
Carolina wren... by marlboromaam
Carolina wren...

Singing his little heart out on top of the bird feeder pole. Not as sharp as I'd like - I zoomed from quite a distance. Cropped severely with border added in On1.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Annie D ace
How precious ❤️
October 6th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Sweet shot
October 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Singing its little heart out, well spotted and captured.
October 6th, 2024  
