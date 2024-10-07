Previous
Assessing the woods 3... by marlboromaam
About the same all around. Lots of fallen limbs and a few trees.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such beautiful greens and light. What happens to the limbs, Mags? Do you leave them there, or are they good as firewood?
October 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana. When the weather turns cool, they'll get gathered up and put in a pile. Most of it is too far gone to burn.
October 7th, 2024  
