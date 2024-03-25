Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 428
Nearly finished...
For the rainbow challenge. On little red sweater jacket. Border added in On1.
I apologize for getting behind. OS update caused some major issues and Apple it still trying to fix it, so I'm limited to what I can do.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5634
photos
143
followers
101
following
117% complete
View this month »
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
Latest from all albums
1445
426
1800
1446
427
1801
1447
428
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
5th March 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
cotton
,
crochet
,
on1-border
,
rainbow2024
,
sweater-jacket
Corinne C
ace
Lovely jacket. Did you crochet this Mags?
March 26th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely colour and style
March 26th, 2024
Milanie
ace
That's lovely
March 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. I did. =)
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo.
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie.
March 26th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
This is very pretty!
March 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.
@milaniet Thank you, Milanie.