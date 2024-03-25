Previous
Nearly finished... by marlboromaam
Nearly finished...

For the rainbow challenge. On little red sweater jacket. Border added in On1.

I apologize for getting behind. OS update caused some major issues and Apple it still trying to fix it, so I'm limited to what I can do.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C ace
Lovely jacket. Did you crochet this Mags?
March 26th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely colour and style
March 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
That's lovely
March 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. I did. =)

@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.

@milaniet Thank you, Milanie.
March 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam This is very pretty!
March 26th, 2024  
