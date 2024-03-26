Sign up
Photo 429
Orange coral...
I gave this necklace and bracelet to my mother for her birthday back in the 80s. I'm not sure she ever wore it, but it fits for the rainbow challenge. Phone shot cropped in On1.
Still trying to get caught up with uploads, but I think I'm caught up on everyone's posts. If not, please give me a shout and I'll come right over. =)
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5638
photos
143
followers
101
following
Views
6
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
3rd March 2024 12:28pm
Tags
necklace
,
bracelet
,
orange
,
coral
,
phoneography
,
rainbow2024
