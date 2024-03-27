Previous
Yellow carnation... by marlboromaam
Photo 430

Yellow carnation...

For the rainbow challenge. Phone shot cropped in On1 with added vignette.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Diana ace
Love the petals!
March 27th, 2024  
