Blue zoom... by marlboromaam
Photo 432

Blue zoom...

A phone shot of the pattern in one of my tops. Rendered in On1 with radial blur. Yeah, I ran out of any other blue ideas. Just two more to go.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C ace
That’s fabulous
March 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you ever so much, Corinne. =)
March 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful pattern and tones, a great zoom burst.
March 29th, 2024  
