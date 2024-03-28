Previous
Green bling 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 431

Green bling 2...

My late mom's costume jewelry sure has come in handy for the rainbow challenge. Phone shot cropped with order added in On1.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C ace
Artful presentation and lovely color. I love thèse earrings!
March 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Your Mom had a lot of jewellery.
March 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
She had quite a collection.
March 28th, 2024  
