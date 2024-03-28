Sign up
Previous
Photo 431
Green bling 2...
My late mom's costume jewelry sure has come in handy for the rainbow challenge. Phone shot cropped with order added in On1.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5643
photos
143
followers
101
following
118% complete
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
1448
429
1803
1449
430
1804
1450
431
Tags
green
,
earrings
,
phoneography
,
costume-jewelry
,
rainbow2024
,
on1-border.
Corinne C
ace
Artful presentation and lovely color. I love thèse earrings!
March 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Your Mom had a lot of jewellery.
March 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
She had quite a collection.
March 28th, 2024
