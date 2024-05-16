Sign up
Photo 448
Thistle fluff...
No need to comment. Backfilling this album with extras.
Remember this thistle bloom?
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2024-04-27
I was waiting for it to begin to fluff to shoot it, but something attacked it before I got to it. On the ground where it stood was just a bunch of fluff.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
1
3
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
1
Fav's
3
3
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
2nd May 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
spring
,
thistle
,
weed
,
seeds
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
fluff
,
cirsium-horridulum
,
purple-thistle
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
May 30th, 2024
