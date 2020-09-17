Previous
Not A Morning Person by mazoo
130 / 365

Not A Morning Person

Look who hauled their unfit self out of bed and off for a walk before work 😳
Spied this flowering gum remnants on the path, no doubt munched on and snapped off by the cockatoos.
