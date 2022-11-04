Sign up
Photo 474
Whispering To The Fairies
“I could hear you, talking to the daffodils and tulips, whispering to the fairies that lived inside their petals. Each separate flower had a different family inside it.”
Stolen, by Lucy Christopher
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
0
0
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
474
photos
52
followers
50
following
129% complete
View this month »
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
Views
2
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2nd November 2022 5:37pm
b&w
,
iphone
,
flowers
,
garden
,
petals
