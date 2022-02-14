Previous
Next
Chilly view by mccarth1
Photo 1028

Chilly view

The windchill made the day bitterly cold but at least the sun was out!
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
It looks so cold in spite of the clear blue sky and the sun flare ,wonderful long shadows from the tree in silhouette Lovely winter shot Kerry, fav
February 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise