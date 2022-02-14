Sign up
Photo 1028
Chilly view
The windchill made the day bitterly cold but at least the sun was out!
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
tree
,
silhouette
,
waterview
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It looks so cold in spite of the clear blue sky and the sun flare ,wonderful long shadows from the tree in silhouette Lovely winter shot Kerry, fav
February 14th, 2022
