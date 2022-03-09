Previous
Snowy bluebird by mccarth1
Snowy bluebird

A day of rain and snow showers brought lots of birds to my feeders today!
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Corinne C
Superb!
March 10th, 2022  
Maggiemae
He somehow looks so sad! Almost like a robin in stature. Your photo is so worthy of a fav!
March 10th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Gorgeous capture, love the snow flake on his head.
March 10th, 2022  
sarah
Oh what great timing
March 10th, 2022  
wendy frost
Wonderful capture and a beautiful little bird to find.
March 10th, 2022  
KWind
Very pretty! I like the blue on blue.
March 10th, 2022  
slaabs
Love the snow on his head
March 10th, 2022  
