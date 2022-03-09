Sign up
Photo 1051
Snowy bluebird
A day of rain and snow showers brought lots of birds to my feeders today!
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
7
6
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1189
photos
97
followers
104
following
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th March 2022 12:35pm
Tags
snow
,
bluebird
,
male bluebird
Corinne C
ace
Superb!
March 10th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
He somehow looks so sad! Almost like a robin in stature. Your photo is so worthy of a fav!
March 10th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous capture, love the snow flake on his head.
March 10th, 2022
sarah
ace
Oh what great timing
March 10th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Wonderful capture and a beautiful little bird to find.
March 10th, 2022
KWind
ace
Very pretty! I like the blue on blue.
March 10th, 2022
slaabs
Love the snow on his head
March 10th, 2022
