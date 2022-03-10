Previous
Fresh snow by mccarth1
Photo 1052

Fresh snow

Took this quick iPhone shot on my way into a two day seminar I'm attending for work. It's a beautiful venue. You can check out their video here if you're interested. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RN2m3gV86Sc
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Boxplayer ace
Stunning.
March 11th, 2022  
Wylie ace
a winter wonderland, fav
March 11th, 2022  
