Motionless by mccarth1
Photo 1243

Motionless

I watched as this mourning dove stood motionless for several minutes. Another nearby bird did the same thing. I'm guessing that maybe there was a hawk nearby and they didn't want to attract attention?
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Kerry McCarthy

Bucktree ace
Lovely capture and composition.
August 16th, 2023  
