Previous
Photo 1243
Motionless
I watched as this mourning dove stood motionless for several minutes. Another nearby bird did the same thing. I'm guessing that maybe there was a hawk nearby and they didn't want to attract attention?
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
1
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1382
photos
107
followers
117
following
340% complete
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th August 2023 8:01am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mourning dove
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture and composition.
August 16th, 2023
