Damselfly or dragonfly? by mccarth1
Damselfly or dragonfly?

I enjoy watching damselflies and dragonflies but I need to learn how to tell them apart!
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Linda Godwin
Outstanding capture! So sharp and detailed. I have a book Dragonflies and Damseflies by Giff Beaton thats very good for ID. The author lives here in my state GA so it is geared for the southeast.
August 17th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful detail, I’m curious as well!
August 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow so very beautiful
August 17th, 2023  
