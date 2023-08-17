Sign up
Photo 1244
Damselfly or dragonfly?
I enjoy watching damselflies and dragonflies but I need to learn how to tell them apart!
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
3
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1383
photos
108
followers
117
following
340% complete
Tags
dragonfly
,
damselfly
Linda Godwin
Outstanding capture! So sharp and detailed. I have a book Dragonflies and Damseflies by Giff Beaton thats very good for ID. The author lives here in my state GA so it is geared for the southeast.
August 17th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful detail, I’m curious as well!
August 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow so very beautiful
August 17th, 2023
