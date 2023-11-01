Previous
More birds in profile by mccarth1
More birds in profile

Here's another shot of birds in profile. Smaller than yesterday's birds, this time a double-crested cormorant and a juvenile snowy egret (I think).
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Kerry McCarthy

Mags ace
Beautiful capture with those reflections!
November 2nd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
November 2nd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic with perfect reflections
November 2nd, 2023  
