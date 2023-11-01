Sign up
Photo 1263
More birds in profile
Here's another shot of birds in profile. Smaller than yesterday's birds, this time a double-crested cormorant and a juvenile snowy egret (I think).
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
water
,
marsh
,
cormorant
,
snowy egret
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture with those reflections!
November 2nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
November 2nd, 2023
Linda Godwin
Fantastic with perfect reflections
November 2nd, 2023
