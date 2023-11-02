Sign up
Photo 1264
All fluffed up
Enjoyed watching this Great Egret shaking its feathers and getting all fluffed up!
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1403
photos
107
followers
115
following
Tags
feathers
marsh
great egret
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! Kerry - what a gorgeous moment and capture! fav
November 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh wow I've never seen this before
November 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
He does look rather ruffled
November 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful!
November 3rd, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Those ruffled feathers are amazing! What a great shot.
November 3rd, 2023
