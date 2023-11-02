Previous
All fluffed up by mccarth1
All fluffed up

Enjoyed watching this Great Egret shaking its feathers and getting all fluffed up!
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Kerry McCarthy

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! Kerry - what a gorgeous moment and capture! fav
November 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh wow I've never seen this before
November 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
He does look rather ruffled
November 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So beautiful!
November 3rd, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Those ruffled feathers are amazing! What a great shot.
November 3rd, 2023  
